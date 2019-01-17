‘Atmospheric river’ drenches Sacramento region with record rainfall. More storms on way

Sacramento was hit with an “atmospheric river” Wednesday and overnight Thursday as a storm swept through the region, dumping record amounts of rain and leaving hundreds without power, according to weather officials.

Downtown Sacramento had received 1.39 inches of rain since Wednesday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth said Thursday.

Sacramento Executive Airport recorded 1.41 inches of rain, breaking the record of 1.31 inches set in 1978, the NWS reported.

The area saw 0.82 inches of rain on Tuesday.

Sacramento is expected to see up to 0.2 inches of rain Thursday, though Kurth said thunderstorms could increase that total in some areas.

“We’re having the potential for some isolated showers ... this morning,” Kurth said. “There may be some isolated thunderstorms as well that could carry heavier rain.”

Elevated rain levels caused river and road flooding in some areas. The Dry Creek East branch at Elkhorn flooded at roughly 5:30 Thursday, and the California Highway Patrol reported that roads in Elverta, Woodland, South Sacramento and Arbuckle.

Dry Creek East branch at Elkhorn has reached the flood stage at 45.6 ft. Follow at https://t.co/ii6nsacvoZ — Sacramento Co Water (@SacCountyWater) January 17, 2019

A flash flood warning for the Camp Fire burn area in Butte County was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rain moving into the Camp fire burn area,” the alert says. “Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain rates are expected to be high enough to generate debris flows in the steep portions of the burn.”

Weather officials said areas with severe burn damage are of particular concern, including the greater Paradise area, Pulga, Concow, Feather River tributaries, and Highway 70 and the Skyway in Butte County.

Residents were instructed to stay alert and watch for impacted roadways. Weather officials recommended that residents move to higher ground to avoid “life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos,” the announcement said.

A line of heavy rain is heading toward the #CampFire burn scar. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WJWOzkI8GX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 17, 2019

A wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the central and northern Sacramento Valley and northeast foothills at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, and will extend into the afternoon as the storm continues to pelt the region.

The advisory cites impacts to power and driving conditions, and warns of south winds blowing 15 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

More than 400 power outages were recorded in the region between SMUD and PG&E Wednesday night.

Since Tuesday, the central Sierra Nevada has seen 37 inches of snow, Kurth said. Snow levels were high Wednesday, starting with snowfall at 6,000 feet, but cold air is expected to move into the region and push snow levels down to about 5,300 feet.

Chain controls are required on these mountain roads, according to the California Department of Transportation and California Highway Patrol:

I-80 R2 Truckee to Cisco Grove in both directions

SR-89 R2 Pickett’s Junction to US-50.





R1 Tahoe City to Squaw.





R1 Truckee to the Sierraville.





R1 Calpine to the Plumas County Line.





SR-267 R2 Northstar to Kings Beach.

SR-28 R1 Lardin Way to the Nevada state line.

SR-20 R2 Vista Point to I-80.

US-50 R2 Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Interstate 80 is closed to tractor-trailer traffic, and State Route 88 is closed from Hams Station to Woodfords for avalanche control, according to CHP.

Snow showers will increase in intensity and heavier snow will fall Thursday afternoon, and Kurth estimated that mountainous areas would see roughly 1-2 feet of snowfall.

“We’re expecting hazardous travel conditions. We still have a blizzard warning in effect,” Kurth said. “Expecting that to taper off this evening and give a dusting of snow.”

Some schools closed as a result of the heavy rain and snow conditions, including all schools from the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District, Lake Tahoe Community College, Pinewood Elementary School and Sierra Ridge Middle School.

Dry conditions will return to the area Friday, Kurth said.