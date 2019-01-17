Snow stands plane on tail at Tahoe airport, train plows through heavy snow in Truckee

A video shows a Union Pacific train pushing heavy snow off the tracks in Truckee after a storm dumped over two feet in the area on Wednesday.
Sacramento and Northern California was hit with an “atmospheric river” Wednesday and overnight Thursday as a storm swept through the region, dumping record amounts of rain and leaving hundreds without power, according to weather officials.
The National Weather Service declared a blizzard warning for the Lake Tahoe region with wind gusts of 90 mph. Wednesday’s extreme weather has halted traffic on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.
The video was taken by @squawmonster and posted by Storyful.
Meanwhile, thick, heavy snow stood a plane on its tail at Truckee Tahoe Airport, according to local reports.
According to Storyful, Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson Marc Lamb said that 16 inches of snowfall overnight had added weight to the already heavy rear of the plane where the aircraft engine sits.
The National Weather Service in Reno retweeted a photo of the Cessna Citation X jet, saying that about 20 inches of “Sierra Cement” had fallen.
The airport sits at 5,901 feet.
