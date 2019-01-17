Butte County search teams rescue missing teens at Feather Falls in stormy weather

Butte County search and rescue teams retrieved two teenagers Wednesday who had gotten lost near Feather Falls after going on a hike in inclement weather.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a teenager who was hiking with four friends, two of whom had been missing for four hours, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s search and rescue teams began their search, which was hampered by the weather, and at about 11 p.m. spotted the two missing teenagers 200 feet down the Feather Falls overlook, according to the release.

Cal Fire and Butte County EMS responded, lowering a walkie-talkie, food and blankets to the hikers. Family members who were standing by were able to talk to them, according to the release.

By 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, the two trapped teenagers were brought to safety and after being medically evaluated were released to their family, according to the release.

“This situation could have ended much differently,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “We have many beautiful areas to explore in Butte County, but it is important to take weather into consideration. Please be cautious, make safety a priority, and always be prepared.”