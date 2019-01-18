Elk Grove police identify suspect shot while holding grill lighter

A man shot by an Elk Grove police officer Thursday after he turned toward two officers while holding a grill lighter has been identified as a 25-year-old Sacramento man, according to the Police Department’s daily watch summary and jail booking records.

Jason Gonzalez-Warren was booked into Sacramento County jail late Thursday, arrested on suspicion of felony resistance of executive officers.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said investigators initially did not believe Gonzalez-Warren was hit by gunfire; however, “it was later discovered the suspect sustained a minor graze wound on his upper body,” according to a news release Thursday evening. Gonzalez-Warren was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked, the release said.

The incident started about 11 a.m. Thursday in the driveway to a Firestone store on Orchard Loop Lane near Power Inn Road, just north of Elk Grove city limits. Elk Grove police and Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Two Elk Grove police officers in one patrol car approached Gonzalez-Warren, Elk Grove police spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said. The officers believed the suspect had an item in his hand, and one of the officers — a 19-year law enforcement veteran with the Elk Grove department — fired a single shot, Hampton said.

“The suspect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” Hampton said.

The news release described the item recovered at the scene as a 10-inch grill lighter with a “trigger mechanism” and “consistent in appearance to the barrel of a revolver.”

Hampton said the police and sheriff’s departments were still investigating what led to Thursday’s encounter outside Firestone.

Hampton said Thursday that law enforcement authorities “were aware of a few” previous encounters with the suspect.

Online records show Gonzalez-Warren had an outstanding warrant with the Concord Police Department for a misdemeanor. Sacramento Superior Court records show a short history of misdemeanor drug possession charges, but no felonies on Gonzalez-Warren’s record.

Resisting an executive officer is a separate offense from resisting arrest. According to the California penal code, resisting an executive officer involves deterring an officer “by means of any threat or violence,” while the entry for resisting arrest does not explicitly reference violence. The latter is usually a misdemeanor.

Because the incident took place outside of Elk Grove city limits, the Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency investigating the shooting, Hampton said. Elk Grove police will also conduct an internal investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Gonzalez-Warren remains in Sacramento County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.