Woman who was struck and killed on Folsom Boulevard identified

By Cassie Dickman

January 19, 2019 02:22 PM

Sacramento Police Sgt. Mark Scurria of the Sacramento Police Department talks about the ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in her 30s Friday morning.
The victim of Friday’s hit-and-run in East Sacramento was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Niema Cameron, 29, of Rancho Cordova.

Cameron was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Folsom Boulevard at 46th Street after officers responded to a call regarding a woman in her 30s seen lying in the street, Sacramento Police said Friday.

Police are still investigating the incident after locating a silver Honda minivan believed to have hit Cameron. It was found Friday night on 36th Street in Oak Park, police said.

Police did not say who the car belonged to or if they had located a driver. Police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said Saturday that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

