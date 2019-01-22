Man arrested in shooting death of woman at south Sacramento check-cashing store

A Sacramento man has been arrested in the shooting death last month of a woman during a robbery at a check-cashing business in south Sacramento.

Shylow Therman, 39, was arrested last Thursday for the murder of 56-year-old Doretha Brewer, also of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a press release.

Therman had been in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department for unrelated charges when he was arrested in the homicide case.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Money Mart, a check-cashing and pay-day loan business on the 4700 block of Florin Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Brewer and began performing life-saving measures. She was transported by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire medics to the hospital where she died.

Therman is not eligible for bail, the press release said.