Man arrested in shooting death of woman at south Sacramento check-cashing store

By Sacramento Bee staff

January 22, 2019 08:31 AM

Shylow Therman was arrested last week. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department

A Sacramento man has been arrested in the shooting death last month of a woman during a robbery at a check-cashing business in south Sacramento.

Shylow Therman, 39, was arrested last Thursday for the murder of 56-year-old Doretha Brewer, also of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a press release.

Therman had been in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department for unrelated charges when he was arrested in the homicide case.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Money Mart, a check-cashing and pay-day loan business on the 4700 block of Florin Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Brewer and began performing life-saving measures. She was transported by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire medics to the hospital where she died.

Therman is not eligible for bail, the press release said.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

