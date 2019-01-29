Robbery suspects arrested after 4-hour Elk Grove manhunt identified by sheriff

The two suspects who were found in an Elk Grove neighborhood and arrested Monday in connection with a bank robbery have been identified by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Darnell William Randle and Archie Lee Hansbury III were discovered by Elk Grove police at a residence on the 7400 block of Grenfell Court, in a neighborhood just off of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The two suspects are suspected of robbing a bank in Lockeford, along Highways 12 and 88, about 10 a.m. Monday, the release said. When San Joaquin deputies arrived to the scene, the suspects had fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, but no one at the bank was injured.

An investigation tracked the suspects to an Elk Grove neighborhood and set up a perimeter in a neighborhood along Soaring Oaks Drive around 10:45 a.m.

After a four-hour manhunt, Elk Grove officers located a suspect vehicle and notified SWAT teams and deputies, who found Randle in the backyard and Hansbury inside the home, the release said. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident, and have been booked into San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of robbery and related charges.

Elk Grove police broke down the perimeter shortly after 3:40 p.m. EGPD spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said Monday that nearby schools had been notified, but that the suspects did not appear to pose a threat to local campuses.