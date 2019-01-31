Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Three Butte County men indicted in distribution of 1,000 fentanyl pills, authorities say

By Michael McGough

January 31, 2019 02:38 PM

Can you really overdose from inhaling fentanyl?

Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.
By
Up Next
Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.
By

A federal grand jury indicted three Butte County men on charges related to distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

Guillermo Jose Leon Ramirez, 41, Justin James Garcia, 44, and William Lee Vollendroff, 43, face charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and two counts of distribution after allegedly selling “more than 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills that were made to look like Oxycodone pills to a confidential source,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott and Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced the charges, which resulted from an investigation by a Butte interagency task force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and California Highway Patrol.

Ramirez and Garcia are of Oroville. Vollendroff is a Palermo resident.

If convicted, each will face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and fines up to $5 million

A mass overdose incident earlier this month in which one man died and more than a dozen required medical attention at a Chico home was quickly linked to fentanyl. Chico police officially released the cause of the death as fentanyl this week, as reported by the Chico Enterprise-Record.

There is no indication of whether the three men charged in this week’s indictment have any connection to that incident.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

california

crime

  Comments  