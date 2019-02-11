His infant son suffered serious head trauma. Davis dad pleads no contest, gets probation

A Davis man jailed on abuse charges after his infant son was seriously hurt at their home more than two years ago received five years’ felony probation in a Woodland courtroom against prosecutors’ protests.
Victor Leonel Duarte Briones, 38, stood to face years more time in state prison on child endangerment charges after his then-7-week-old son suffered serious head trauma at their Shasta Drive home in September 2016.
Davis police arrested Briones at Sutter Davis Hospital. The child was later transferred to an intensive care unit at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, authorities said at the time, and Briones was booked into Yolo County custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Yolo County District Attorney’s prosecutors had sought as many as 12 years on a charge of child endangerment with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury upon a child younger than 5 years of age.
Instead, Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg on Feb. 6 granted Briones’ no contest plea to child endangerment charges, granting Briones five years’ formal probation and releasing him from custody.
Rosenberg suspended a nine-year prison sentence that would go into effect if the Davis father violates his probation. Briones had been in custody since his September 2016 arrest and was awaiting trial in the case.
Prosecutors declined to agree with the deal, according to paperwork outlining the plea agreement.
Among the probation conditions are orders for Briones to stay away from family members, not own or keep firearms and ammunition, and complete a year of probation department-approved child abuser’s treatment counseling.
