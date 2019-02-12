Former Stockton special education teacher sentenced to life in prison for incest sex abuse

A former Stockton special education teacher was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors, including his daughters.
Rodney Flucas, 50, was found guilty of transporting minors with intent to have sex and transporting his adult daughter over state lines with intent to have sex on Sept. 20 and was found guilty of attempted witness tampering on June 26, according to previous reporting by The Sacramento Bee.
Flucas had been engaged in the long-term abuse of four of his daughters, a son and two other women, all of whom were minors when the abuse began in 2000, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Flucas would abuse his victims in the middle of the night — while other family members were asleep — either in his locked bedroom or in his bedroom closet, according to the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
“The defendant’s conduct is an affront to the most fundamental values of our society and family structures. He repeatedly preyed upon his own children, taking advantage of their innocence and the trust they had in him,” U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said in the release. “The defendant has demonstrated that he will never stop preying upon vulnerable victims, and today’s sentence will help to ensure that he does not repeat these crimes in the future.”
Flucas’ sexual abuse came out after one of his teenage daughters attempted to kill herself in February 2017 by driving into a lamppost in a desperate effort to bring light to the abuse. She was taken to a hospital, where she told authorities about the abuse, according to the release.
Since then, at least six other victims came forward to report that Flucas abused them since they were children, according to the release.
“No sentence can ever erase the pain that the victims have endured as a result of years of abuse and reliving those experiences during their courageous testimony in court,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the Sacramento field office said in the release. “We hope today’s sentence offers some solace to the victims and encourages those who are enduring similar, unreported circumstances to seek help from law enforcement.”
Comments