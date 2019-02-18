El Dorado Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find woman missing since Valentine’s Day

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on Valentine’s Day.
Brooke Harris, 49, was last seen Thursday in El Dorado Hills, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
Harris is described as a white woman with blond hair and green eyes who drives a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander, the post said. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch center at (530) 621-6600.
