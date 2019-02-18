Crime - Sacto 911

El Dorado Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to find woman missing since Valentine’s Day

By Cassie Dickman

February 18, 2019 07:11 AM

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on Valentine’s Day.

Brooke Harris, 49, was last seen Thursday in El Dorado Hills, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Harris is described as a white woman with blond hair and green eyes who drives a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander, the post said. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch center at (530) 621-6600.

