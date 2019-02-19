Crime - Sacto 911

El Dorado County woman still missing – Sheriff’s Office posts new photos of her SUV

By Michael McGough

February 19, 2019 12:31 PM

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has released new details and photos regarding a woman who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.

Brooke Harris, 48, of El Dorado Hills was last seen in person by her daughter last Wednesday night and reportedly talked with her husband via phone Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that was updated Monday and Tuesday.

Harris’ cellphone was later found at her home, with no evidence of foul play found at the residence, sheriff’s officials said on Facebook.

Harris was later seen on security footage at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the updated post. She appeared to be alone.

Harris is described as a white female, 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office posted new photos Tuesday of Harris’ SUV, a gray 2015 Toyota Highlander, which has a green and orange “International Association of Firefighters” sticker on the lower left corner of the rear windshield and a black paw-print sticker on the right side of the rear license plate (California No. 7KDC011).

Anyone with information regarding Harris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the EL Dorado County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 530-621-6600.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding Brooke Harris, 49, who went missing on Valentine’s Day in El Dorado Hills.
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

