Former North Highlands basketball coach sentenced for child sexual assault

A Sacramento man, who once served as a North Highlands recreational youth basketball coach and a radio personality, was sentenced Friday for two counts of child sexual assault.
Gregory Kosanke, 57, was sentenced to six years in state prison. Kosanke was convicted on two counts of child sexual assault in December after a March 2016 incident that involved the inappropriate touching of a 10-year-old girl.
Kosanke, 55 at the time of the incident, “sexually abused the young friend of one of his family members,” according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
While awaiting sentencing last month, Kosanke was arrested again on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor child under the age of 14. According to the District Attorney’s Office, two additional victims came forward alleging that Kosanke had sexually assaulted them, leading to the additional charges. All four charges are felonies.
Kosanke’s sentencing Friday was for the original case. He is pending a preliminary hearing in the new case, which is set for Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The Sacramento man had also worked as a radio personality in the region, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Internet searches show that Kosanke used to DJ for KNCI-FM, known as New Country 105.1, using the nickname “Kodiak.”
