Man identified as suspect in 2017 Valley Hi killing of 31-year-old Sacramento man

A man was identified Wednesday as a suspect in a 2017 shooting in Valley Hi that left a 31-year-old Sacramento man dead.
Lakquan Solomon, 26, was arrested Nov. 20, 2017 on felony firearm possession charges, just months after Brandon Campbell was shot and killed Sept. 28, 2017. The Sacramento Police Department named Solomon as a suspect Wednesday.
“It’s been an extensive, ongoing investigation that our homicide detectives have been working on,” Sacramento Police Department spokesman officer Marcus Basquez said. ”The investigation is still active and we’re still connecting pieces together.”
On the day of the shooting, witnesses heard gunfire on the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Avenue, where responding officers found Campbell lying in the street, unresponsive, and was declared dead on the scene by fire personnel, according to previous reporting by the Bee.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Solomon is currently being held at the Sacramento County jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Comments