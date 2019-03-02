Stephon Clark: DA decision on police shooting puts activists on alert

Black Lives Matter Sacramento urged its followers Saturday to be ready in anticipation of the district attorney’s decision on whether to indict the two police officers who killed Stephon Clark last March.

“STAY READY Y’ALL!!!!” the activist group tweeted, minutes after District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced that a decision was coming at noon. “Stephon needs our love!”

Late Friday, the state Assembly sent an email telling staff and legislators to avoid the Capitol and Legislative Office Building throughout the weekend, saying getting in and out of the area “may be challenging.”

Last spring, protestors blocked streets, prevented fans from entering two Kings games at Golden 1 Center and put the city on edge.

