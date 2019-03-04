K-9 Eros, injured in January shooting rampage, back on duty with Placer Sheriff’s Office

Eros, the K-9 injured in January during a shooting rampage in south Placer County that left a 93-year-old woman dead, has recovered and returned to duty with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies announced.

Eros is back with the force, having resumed duty with a patrol shift Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The German shepherd still has a patch of fur buzzed short near his hindquarters.

Stanley Stepanski III, of Montana, was the suspected perpetrator of a Jan. 15 shooting spree through Newcastle, Penryn, Loomis, Roseville and other nearby areas, according to sheriff’s officials. Authorities say Stepanski shot and killed 93-year-old Mary Toste at her home on Rock Springs Road, and he also allegedly fired shots at homes, residences and vehicles in at least seven different locations, witnesses told authorities at the time.

Stepanski was shot and killed by police during a gun battle after he crashed into a center divider on Interstate 80 near Highway 65. Eros was injured in the shootout, but no deputies were injured.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

A full recovery was expected for Eros soon after the injury, and he was released from a veterinary hospital within days of the shooting.

Eros is 9 years old, with seven years served with the sheriff’s office.