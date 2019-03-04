Man charged in Natomas librarian’s ambush slaying to return to court in April

The Missouri man held in the deadly December ambush shooting of Natomas librarian Amber Clark was ordered to return to a Sacramento courtroom April 22.

Ronald Seay was scheduled to appear Monday in Sacramento Superior Court for a bail review before attorneys asked for a delay. Seay, 56, remains held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder in Clark’s Dec. 11 death.

Clark, 41, a library supervisor at North Natomas Public Library branch, was shot dead in her car at close range in the library’s parking lot. Authorities said a masked man opened fire before driving off in a gray sedan with out-of-state plates.

Seay, who had just moved to Sacramento from the St. Louis area and lived blocks from the Natomas branch, was arrested the next day, Dec. 12.

Two months earlier, on Oct. 13, Seay was chased from the Natomas library and issued a restraining order after causing a disturbance at the facility.

It is not known whether Clark and Seay exchanged words before Seay was ejected, but Clark’s death shocked St. Louis-area librarians all too familiar with Seay’s disturbances, threats, ejections and arrests at their sites.

Missouri authorities and St. Louis-area librarians told The Sacramento Bee following Clark’s killing that Seay had been arrested multiple times for causing disturbances at area libraries and had been barred from two more in the months before he arrived in Sacramento.