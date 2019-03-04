Man arrested for death of elderly Meadowview man who went missing last month

A man has been charged in the case of a missing 73-year-old man from Meadowview who was found dead after he went missing last month, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Pao Her, 34, of Sacramento was arrested Thursday for the death of Risetruth Vang, police said in a news release.
Police initially opened a missing persons investigation Feb. 20 after Vang was reported missing from his residence in the 2900 block of North Meadows Place. After the investigation began, detectives found evidence that led them to believe that there was foul play involved in the disappearance, police said.
Detectives determined that Her assaulted Vang in his residence and removed his body. Vang’s body was found Friday by detectives in a rural area of El Dorado County, police said.
Her was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony murder charges and is ineligible for bail, according to jail records.
