Man sentenced to more than 35 years in prison for 2017 downtown nightclub shooting

A man was sentenced to 35 years and four months in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting in a downtown Sacramento nightclub that injured two people.
Adrian Calderon, was convicted Oct. 15, 2018 of shooting a security guard and a patron on Aug. 11, 2017 in the now-closed Parlare Euro Lounge on charges including attempted voluntary manslaughter, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
On the day of the shooting, Calderon was at the club when he got into an argument with another patron who swung at him, according to the release.
A security guard hired by the club attempted to break up the fight and Calderon pulled out a gun and shot the patron. The bullet pierced the guard’s hand and shot into the neck of the patron, injuring them both, according to the release.
Calderon was later arrested, and asked an accomplice to meet with the guard to have him change his story, but the guard refused to meet and informed law enforcement, according to the release.
Investigators discovered jail calls and visits between Calderon and accomplices in which they planned to contact the guard, according to the release.
An accomplice’s home was searched and law enforcement found a letter from Calderon addressed to the guard asking him to say in court that he mistakenly identified Calderon as the shooter previously, offering money, employment and other bribes, according to the release.
Calderon was previously convicted for assault with a firearm, according to the release.
Parlare Euro Lounge, which was located at 1009 10th Street, had its liquor license revoked shortly after the shooting following an investigation by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Sacramento Police Department into reports of disorderly activities at the club, according to previous reporting by the Bee.
Management announced the club’s closure on Aug. 16, 2017, according to previous reporting by the Bee.
