Body found near American River bike trail identified as 39-year-old woman

A woman found dead Saturday in a wooded area along the American River bike trail has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Maria Aguilera, 39, was found dead by a passerby about 12:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1400 block of Northgate Boulevard, police said.

Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew said Saturday that homicide detectives had taken over the investigation due to the suspicious nature of her death.

Aguilera’s death remains under investigation by police, and a classification of the nature of her death has not been released by the coroner’s office.