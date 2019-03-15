Sacramento man sentenced in 2016 murder of girlfriend at Best Western motel

A Sacramento man who was found guilty of the 2016 murder of his girlfriend at a South Sacramento Best Western was sentenced Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Mario Michael Mayorga, 38, was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the murder of Tina Morales, the DA said.
Mayorga was found guilty Feb. 13 of first-degree murder, as well as using a deadly weapon during the murder, according to a press release from the DA.
Morales’ body, with stab wounds and head trauma, was found by staff at the Best Western John Jay Inn on Massie Court off of Stockton Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2016, as The Sacramento Bee reported following Mayorga’s arrest.
Mayorga and Morales, reportedly in a “dating relationship,” had Thanksgiving dinner together and then went to a friend’s house, the DA said. A different friend drove them back to their motel room at 1:30 a.m. the next day, and Morales’ body was discovered about 11:30 a.m.
Mayorga had two previous strike convictions for assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.
