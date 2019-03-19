Sheriff looking for suspect in 5 armed robberies in south Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who committed at least five armed robberies on the 8000 block of Elk Grove Florin Road between November 2018 and February 2019.

During the robberies near Carlisle Avenue, the man entered businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money from employees before fleeing the scene on foot, according to a news release issued by the department.

He is described as being a thin man of 18 to 20 years old who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to the release.

He can be seen on the businesses’ security footage with his face partially covered, threatening employees and rummaging through a cash register.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s department at 916-874-5115.