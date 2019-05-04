Man arrested in connection with Oak Park homicide, police say

On scene at the Oak Park homicide (May 3, 2019) Sacramento police are investigating a homicide Friday morning, May 3, 2019, after a man was killed near 10th Avenue and 34th Street in Oak Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police are investigating a homicide Friday morning, May 3, 2019, after a man was killed near 10th Avenue and 34th Street in Oak Park.

A man was arrested in connection with a Friday shooting in Oak Park killed one man, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Kevin Douglas Rogers, 62, is currently being held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail and faces murder charges, according to jail logs. Rogers was arrested Friday after an “extensive follow-up investigation,” the police department said in a post on Twitter.

One man was killed in the 1:30 a.m. Friday incident on the 3400 block of 10th Avenue, according to previous reporting by The Bee.





The victim, who was only identified as a male adult, died from at least one gunshot wound, police department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said Friday.