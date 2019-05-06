Suspect free on bail in DUI crash that killed 3 family members as they slept in Sutter County

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

The three family members killed in their home by an alleged drunken driver Saturday night near Knights Landing have been identified, and the suspect is out on bail.

Jose Alberto Pacheco, 38, Anna Grisalda Pacheco, 34 and their 10-year-old son Angel Alberto Pacheco-Espinoza died when suspect Ismael Huazo-Jardinez allegedly ran off the road into their parked trailer, said Sutter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Undersheriff Scott Smallwood.

The Pachecos’ 11-year-old daughter was left in critical condition and was scheduled to undergo multiple surgeries Monday at UC Davis Medical Center, Smallwood said. The family was asleep at the time of the collision, and Jose, Anna and Angel were all pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Huazo-Jardinez was speeding northbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche when he failed to adjust to a curve on Highway 113 and hit the family’s trailer near Jennings Court, according to a Sutter County Sheriff press release. He was arrested at the scene and hospitalized with moderate injuries, then booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

A California Highway Patrol investigator pushed for bail to be set at $1 million or no bail, but the judge instead set bail at $300,000, Smallwood said. Huazo-Jardinez, 33, posted bail Sunday and presumably returned to his home in Yuba City, authorities said. He has a previous reckless driving conviction and a handful of citations but no major criminal history, Smallwood said.

“This is an extremely sad situation for Sutter County’s residents, and we put our condolences out to all family members that have been affected by this,” Smallwood said.