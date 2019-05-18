Slain woman identified in south Sacramento shooting that injured 3 others, including boy

Sacramento shooting victims include injured 4-year-old boy Four people were shot inside a south Sacramento apartment on May 17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four people were shot inside a south Sacramento apartment on May 17.

Four people – including a 4-year-old boy – were shot Friday night inside a south Sacramento apartment, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reported.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by a private party and was in stable condition Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

One of the victims died at a hospital, sheriff’s officials said. A friend identified her as Erica Frazier, 27, of Sacramento.





Deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard, just south of Florin Road, at around 10:40 p.m. They found three adult shooting victims on the scene: the 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, sheriff’s officials said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All three were taken to a hospital by paramedics. The 30-year-old man is in critical condition and the 26-year-old man is stable, sheriff’s officials said.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by a “private party” before deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s investigators “have not identified a motive for this crime, but they do believe the location was targeted,” officials said in a news release. Witnesses told investigators that five men in dark clothing were seen leaving the scene after the shooting occurred.

Sheriff’s detectives ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips can also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874- TIPS (8477).