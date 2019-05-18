‘A cloud of smoke.’ Friday night’s deadly shooting rattles south Sacramento neighbors

Shooting leaves south Sacramento neighborhood residents shaken Phillip Stewart and his son were asleep when six bullets went through their apartment window on May 17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Phillip Stewart and his son were asleep when six bullets went through their apartment window on May 17.

Phillip Stewart and his son were sleeping when six bullets broke through a wall of their south Sacramento apartment about 10:40 Friday night.

A group of gunmen had opened fire next door in what police believe was a targeted shooting, striking four people including a 4-year-old boy.

One of the victims, Erica Frazier, 27, would die later at a hospital, her boyfriend said. A 30-year-old man who was shot is in critical condition, officials said, while the child and a 26-year-old man who were shot are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Stewart, 63, said Saturday morning that he walked into his living room after the shooting stopped. Remnants of drywall and rebar hung in the air and on the floor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It was just a cloud of smoke,” he said.

The bullets exited through a window on the other side of the room, leaving holes in the blinds and knocking loose a window frame.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was still at the scene investigating midday Saturday, and had released few details. The shooting took place at the Breckenridge Village apartment complex on the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard.

Officers said five men in dark clothing were seen fleeing the complex after the shooting. About a dozen bullet holes were visible on the exterior of the apartment on the opposite side of the building from Stewart’s.

Adilson Monteiro, 39, of Oak Park stood near the crime scene Saturday morning. Monteiro said he had been dating Frazier for about six months. A friend of hers had called to tell him she had died.





The mother of two girls had steadily been improving her life, moving into an Oak Park apartment near his a few months ago after living in her car for a year, Monteiro said. She recently started a job providing in-home support services to elderly people.

“She was a hard-working woman,” he said.

Even while living in her car, she made sure her 10-year-old daughter had clean clothes and made it to her school in Northgate every day, he said. She helped her sister care for her children as well.

“She had a big heart,” he said.

Monteiro said he didn’t know who Frazier was visiting Friday night at the apartment.

Stewart said the apartment complex often was loud at night but he didn’t know of any shootings in the year and a half he has lived there.

He said he would be improving his church attendance after Friday.

“I will be in church, not this Sunday, but I will be there forever,” he said. “Because I know something about how I was protected.”

He also plans to move from the Parkway Estates complex, he said.

“I was planning on leaving, but it’s being expedited now,” he said.