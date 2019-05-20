Sheriff releases sketch, asks for public’s help in identifying suspects in south Sac shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of a suspect in the South Sacramento shooting that killed one woman on Friday, May 17, 2019. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

A composite sketch was released Monday of one suspect in the shooting that rattled south Sacramento on Friday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released the sketch in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects that shot four people, killing one.

Detectives believe there are multiple suspects in the shooting, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. All of the suspects were described as black men wearing dark clothing, and witnesses described the suspect car as a white compact car or small SUV.

The sketch was created using evidence obtained in the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with an average build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting killed Erica Frazier, 27, and injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The three people injured are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or the suspect vehicle should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.