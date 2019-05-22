Police identify victims in Grass Valley shooting, say suspect lived on same property

Michael Pocock, 35.

A man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man and a woman Monday night in Grass Valley lived at the same property as the victims, police said in updated statements regarding the incident.





The victims have been identified as Rabecca Brieann Mershon, 25, of Grass Valley, and David Mark Dominguez, 39, of Loomis, the Grass Valley Police Department said in a news release Tuesday night.

Mershon and Dominguez were reportedly staying in the landowner’s basement at a property in the 500 block of Glenwood Road, police said.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Michael Pocock of Grass Valley, lived in another house at the same property, according to Tuesday’s news release.

The shooting happened “near the threshold of the suspect’s residence” and “near the threshold and inside of” the victims’ basement, the Grass Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Tuesday that evidence collection and an investigation are underway in coordination with the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office and state Department of Justice forensic teams, but that the weapon used in Monday’s shooting has been recovered.

Pocock remains in custody at the Nevada County jail on two counts of homicide.

