Victim identified in deadly DUI hit-and-run Wednesday on Arden Way

A pedestrian killed late Wednesday night after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Arden Way has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Shelly Rau, 45, was struck by a black Mercedes-Benz SUV driving eastbound on Arden Way about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday while she was pushing a shopping cart across the road, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Mike Zerfas said Thursday.

Rau was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The driver, identified as Dean Marvin Barbera, 52, of El Dorado Hills, fled the scene but was arrested nearby by a Sacramento police officer who happened to be in the area, Zerfas said.

Zerfas said Barbera was “extremely intoxicated” from alcohol and was booked into Sacramento County jail on suspicion of DUI causing fatal injuries and felony hit-and-run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Inmate logs show Barbera, who had been held in lieu of $100,000 bail, was released from custody Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact CHP’s North Sacramento office at 916-348-2300 or 916-798-0975.