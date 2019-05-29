Oroville deaths: Husband shot, killed his wife and child and then himself, sheriff says

A man shot and killed his wife and 8-year-old son, and then himself, in Oroville following a domestic dispute, authorities said. The bodies were discovered Tuesday evening.

According to the release, following a domestic dispute, Francesco Milone, 32, of Oroville, shot and killed his wife, Kaela Steele, 30, of Oroville, and their 8-year-old son, Franklin. Francesco Milone then killed himself, the release said.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that the domestic dispute and shooting took place within the last two weeks at the family’s home, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the deaths on Tuesday after Kaela Steele’s brother reported an unusual smell from the driveway of his sister’s home and requested a welfare check.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The exact causes of death will not be released until after autopsies have been completed, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or anyone familiar with the family or their background, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 530-538-7671.