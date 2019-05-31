Crime - Sacto 911
Man found guilty of four armed robberies in Antelope
A man with two strikes for robbery was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of four armed robberies in Antelope, authorities said.
In the span of a month in 2016, Alvon Surrell robbed one bank twice and two different Walgreens at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In total, he stole approximately $14,500, prosecutors said.
Surrell entered a bank in Antelope on March 17, 2016, and pointed a gun at a teller, demanding she give him all the cash in her drawer, the release said. He then told the teller to go to the bank vault and fled with about $4,600.
A week later, Surrell returned to the same bank and robbed a different teller at gunpoint, according to the release. That time, he left with approximately $975.
Two weeks later, on April 9, 2016, Surrell entered a Walgreens in Antelope and pointed a gun at an employee, ordering them to give him the money from the store’s safe, the DA’s office said. The employee obliged, and Surell left with about $4,500.
Surrell robbed a Walgreens in North Highlands the following week, stealing another $4,500, according to the release.
This conviction was Surrell’s third strike under California’s Three Strikes Law, which requires a minimum sentence of at least 25 years to life for defendants who have been convicted of three felonies. Coming into the trial, Surell had two prior robbery convictions.
Surell, who will face a maximum prison term of 120 years to life, will be sentenced June 21.
