3 arrested in fatal car-to-car shooting of Sacramento man on Highway 70, sheriff says

Avery Sanchez, 20, of Sacramento.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Highway 70 car-to-car shooting that killed a 36-year-old Sacramento man last week, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Avery Elijah Sanchez, 20, of Sacramento and Vivion Deandre Wallace, 21, of Yuba City were arrested and booked Thursday morning into Yuba County jail on suspicion of murder, according to a news release by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Barajas, 19, of Citrus Heights was arrested Thursday evening and faces charge as an accessory to the crime.

The shooting occurred on southbound Highway 70 near Plumas Lake, just before 6 p.m. on May 22, when one or more occupants of a gold vehicle – identified in Friday’s news release as a 2003 Nissan Altima – opened fire on the occupants of another vehicle, with whom they had an earlier “verbal altercation” in Marysville, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two passengers were struck. Alejandro Escobar, 36, of Sacramento was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s driver was not injured, authorities said.

The three suspects were tracked “in over two dozen business security videos” throughout Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties following the shooting, according to the news release.

Sanchez and Wallace were taken into custody after a search warrant was served Thursday morning on Pinewood Way in Linda, the news release said.

Barajas was identified as the suspected driver. He was located in Citrus Heights with the suspect vehicle and arrested about 6 p.m. Thursday, the news release said.

The victim vehicle was reportedly traveling from Chico to Sacramento, authorities said.

Wallace and Sanchez were on parole, according to the news release.

All three are ineligible for bail, booking logs show.