Man in wheelchair killed in crash near south Sacramento intersection is identified

A man who was killed in a Friday morning crash at a Parkway intersection in south Sacramento has been identified by the coroner’s office.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Saturday that Gregory Wright, 63, of Sacramento was struck and killed in the collision around 3:30 a.m. on westbound Mack Road just west of the intersection with Center Parkway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez said Friday.

According to previous reporting by The Bee, Basquez said the investigation was in early stages, but that drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to have been factors in the collision.

