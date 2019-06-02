Crime - Sacto 911
Happening now: CHP investigating crash involving elderly man, vehicle in Carmichael
California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Carmichael.
Officers first got reports of a collision at 10:12 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dewey Drive in Carmichael. CHP incident information logs indicate a vehicle collided with an elderly male in a wheelchair.
CHP logs say the man was launched into the roadway as a result of the collision. His condition is unknown.
Emergency assistance from the fire department was requested, and the scene remains active. No roads have been closed as a result of the collision, and officers said there is no traffic hazard in the area.
This is a developing story.
