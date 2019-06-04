Man gets 84 years to life in prison for fatal shooting of Land Park barbershop customer

A man was sentenced last week for the 2018 point-blank shooting murder of a patron at a South Land Park barbershop.

Dwayne Sullivan, 21, was sentenced last Friday to 84 years to life in prison after he was convicted by a jury in early May for the first-degree murder of Terryon Bean.

Bean, a regular patron of Upgrades Cuts & Styles barbershop, was shot multiple times on Jan. 13, 2018, during his weekly haircut, according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Bean died at the hospital 18 days later.

The suspect got into the passenger seat of an awaiting car and fled the scene, authorities said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sullivan was booked into Sacramento County jail two days after the shooting, after being spotted on an adjacent business’ security camera, according to Tuesday’s news release.

Sullivan had a previous conviction for negligently discharging a firearm, the news release said.