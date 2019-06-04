Two arrested in Lincoln on suspicion of trying to sell meth

Don Wedgeworth, 76, of Lincoln. Lincoln Police Department

Two Lincoln residents were arrested for possession of methamphetamine Monday afternoon, police said.

Lincoln Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance around 1:50 p.m. in south Lincoln and located a man and a woman in a vehicle, the department said in a Facebook post.

Don Wedgeworth, 76, and Dawn Petifer, 55, were found in possession of about half an ounce of methamphetamine each, the post said. The two were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and booked at the South Placer Jail, the post said.

Wedgeworth is ineligible for bail due to violation of his parole, the post said. Petifer was released on promise to appear for court, according to the jail logs.