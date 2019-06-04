Crime - Sacto 911
Detectives hunting for man who sexually assaulted woman on Sacramento highway overpass
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault last week on a highway overpass.
A woman was assaulted around 5 p.m. on Thursday on a pedestrian bridge over Highway 50 at Salmon Falls Park, just east of Watt Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The assailant is described as a black adult male between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches with a thin build, the release said. He has a 1-inch “afro style” haircut, two gaps in the top row of his teeth and a scruffy/unshaven face, the release said. He was last seen in a plain white T-shirt, long dark pants and plaid boxer shorts. At the time of the assault, he was carrying a black backpack.
The sheriff’s office said the “victim suffered significant injuries as a result of the attack.”
Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or (916) 874-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for an award through the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers by providing information leading to the arrest of this suspect, the release said.
Comments