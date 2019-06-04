Detectives hunting for man who sexually assaulted woman on Sacramento highway overpass

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault last week on a highway overpass.

A woman was assaulted around 5 p.m. on Thursday on a pedestrian bridge over Highway 50 at Salmon Falls Park, just east of Watt Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The assailant is described as a black adult male between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches with a thin build, the release said. He has a 1-inch “afro style” haircut, two gaps in the top row of his teeth and a scruffy/unshaven face, the release said. He was last seen in a plain white T-shirt, long dark pants and plaid boxer shorts. At the time of the assault, he was carrying a black backpack.

The sheriff’s office said the “victim suffered significant injuries as a result of the attack.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information should contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or (916) 874-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for an award through the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers by providing information leading to the arrest of this suspect, the release said.



