3 suspects arrested in March car-to-car shooting on I-80 in Roseville, CHP says

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a March freeway shooting that seriously injured a man on Interstate 80 in Roseville, California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

The shooting occurred March 17 on westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard, when at least one occupant of a white SUV shot into a Chevrolet Corvette, injuring a 33-year-old man driving the latter vehicle, CHP said at the time. The victim survived the shooting, but suffered major injuries.

Authorities arrested two suspects Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and identified a third suspect who was already in custody on unrelated charges, CHP’s Valley Division said in a news release.

Tevarus Hill, 27, was arrested in Benicia, and Myles Sherman, 24, was arrested in Vallejo on Wednesday morning, each for attempted murder and multiple weapons charges, CHP said. Enacio Bolton, 26, remains in custody at the Solano County jail for an unrelated charge of parole violation and will remain held on suspicion of attempted murder, CHP says.

The three are accused of being occupants in the March incident, during which the suspect vehicle fled the scene by driving the wrong way on the Douglas Boulevard on-ramp.

CHP acknowledged in Wednesday’s news release that freeway shootings and highway violence have seen a recent uptick in the Sacramento area.

“We know how scary these types of incidents can be to a community and the CHP is doing everything in our power to locate and arrest those responsible for these senseless acts of violence,” Chief Brett Newman, commander of CHP’s Valley Division, said in a prepared statement.

Anyone who witnesses a freeway shooting should call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information regarding a freeway shooting is urged to call the CHP Valley Division’s investigative unit at 916-9731-6300.

