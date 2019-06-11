Newborn baby left in 100-degree-plus heat in Stockton dumpster

A newborn baby was found alive in a dumpster in Stockton Tuesday morning. Stockton Police Department

A newborn baby was rescued from a dumpster Tuesday morning, Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police received a call around 11:43 a.m. that a baby may have been left in a dumpster at the 5900 block of Village Green Drive, the post said.

With the weather over 100 degrees, it’s thanks to a maintenance man who called first responders and jumped into the dumpster to rescue the baby that the baby is alive, said Joe Silva, spokesman for the Stockton Police Department.

The baby boy has been transported to a hospital and is doing well, the post said. Police later found the teenage mother near the scene and brought her to a hospital for treatment.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent to surrender a baby within 72 hours of its birth without fear of arrest or prosecution as long as the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect. During the 14-day cooling off period, the person can choose to return to reclaim the child.

Safely surrender sites are generally hospital emergency rooms or firehouses; for a full list of sites, call 877-222-9723.