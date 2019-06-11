West Sacramento man who bit officer’s leg is sentenced to five years in prison

A West Sacramento man was sentenced to five and a half years in prison Tuesday afternoon for assaulting a federal officer and possessing multiple handguns, according to the Department of Justice Eastern District of California.

Dustin Joseph Albini, 36, was tried in two cases and plead guilty in each in February, according to the Department of Justice.

State and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation in Modoc County in July 2015 and attempted to take Albini into custody, the Department of Justice said.

He fought an agent with the Bureau of Land Management, and both men fell to the ground, according to court documents. Albini then grabbed the officer’s groin area and bit his leg.

Law enforcement arrested Albini in September 2015 and found two handguns in his car, along with a backpack containing marijuana and hundreds of vials of liquid containing a controlled substance, according to court documents. In his guilty plea, Albini said he intended to distribute the vials and possessed the guns to “further his drug distribution activities,” according to court documents.

After he serves his prison sentence, Albini will have five years of supervised release, according to police.