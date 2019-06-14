Police searching for suspect in double-slaying in Yuba City

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 11 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019.

Police are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Yuba City on Friday, police said.

The Yuba City Police Department responded to a call just before noon regarding shots fired in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said in a news release.

Police are searching for Diego Martinez, 19, as a suspect. Martinez is described as between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Anyone seeing Martinez is asked to stay away and to contact Yuba City police at 530-822-4661.