Police searching for suspect in double-slaying in Yuba City

Police are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Yuba City on Friday, police said.

The Yuba City Police Department responded to a call just before noon regarding shots fired in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said in a news release.

Police are searching for Diego Martinez, 19, as a suspect. Martinez is described as between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Anyone seeing Martinez is asked to stay away and to contact Yuba City police at 530-822-4661.

