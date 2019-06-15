Teen suspect in Yuba City double homicide arrested in Los Angeles County

Diego Martinez, 19, is a suspect for a double homicide that occurred in Yuba City on Friday, police said. He was arrested Saturday. Yuba City Police Department

A 19-year-old man suspected of killing two people Friday in Yuba City was arrested less than 24 hours later in Los Angeles County, the Yuba City Police Department said.

Diego Martinez was found Saturday morning in a vehicle and taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol, the department said in a news release. He was booked into the Los Angeles County jail and is awaiting extradition to Sutter County.

Martinez was wanted in connection to a double homicide that occurred around noon Friday, the department said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue and found two adults with gunshot wounds. They were dead at the scene, the department said.

Martinez was identified as a suspect in the case and police posted an announcement Friday, asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At the time of his arrest, Martinez was with his mother, Christy Madl, 36, who was arrested on suspicion of being accessory to murder.

Two minors were also in the car with Martinez and his mother, and were taken into custody by Child Protective Services, according to the release.