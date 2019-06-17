Sacramento man and woman arrested on suspicion of child sex trafficking, officials say

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 11 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019.

A Sacramento man and woman were recently arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking of a minor, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release Monday.

Eva Symone Christian, 22, was arrested Friday, and Robert Pierre Duncan, 24, was arrested May 31, officials said. The suspects face two charges — conspiring to engage in sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a child.

Christian and Duncan are accused of recruiting, transporting, harboring and maintaining a minor between September and October 2018, knowing the victim would be forced to engage in prostitution, according to the press release.

If convicted of conspiring to engage in sex trafficking, Christian and Duncan face life in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of sex trafficking of a child, both face the minimum of 10 years in prison to the maximum, a life sentence. The maximum fine is also $250,000.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, California Department of Justice, Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department.