Victims identified in pair of fatal shootings Saturday night in Sacramento

Two victims killed in a pair of weekend shootings in Sacramento have been identified by the coroner’s office.

Piyachart Prongfah, 46, of Sacramento died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Belleview Avenue and Kari Ann Circle in Avondale, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Prongfah was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

James Your, 24, of Elk Grove was killed in a second shooting less than an hour later, outside of a residence in the 800 block of Calvados Avenue in Old North Sacramento, according to the coroner’s office and a news release by the Sacramento Police Department. Your suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. Another man, struck once by gunfire, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez said this week that detectives are working with “very, very limited information” in both homicide cases, in which no motive or potential suspect information has been released. No connection has been made between the two incidents, he said.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or using the P3 Tips smartphone app.

