Two dead, one injured in unrelated shooting incidents in Sacramento, police say

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of June 11 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of June 11, 2019.

Two men died in separate shooting incidents in Sacramento Saturday night, police said.

Police were dispatched to the first incident, at Belleview Avenue and Kari Ann Circle in Avondale, at 10:25 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department. Officers administered first aid until the fire department arrived and took him to a hospital.

Despite their efforts, the man died, police said.

Police responded to a second shooting, on the 800 block of Calvados Avenue in Old North Sacramento, around 11:20 p.m., according to another press release. They found one man with several gunshot wounds and another with just one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Again, police administered first aid until the fire department arrived and took both men to a hospital, according to the press release.

One man died at the hospital, and the other does not have a life-threatening injury, police said.

No motive has been identified for either crime, according to officials. The identities of the victims who died will be released once their families are notified.

Police have opened homicide investigations for both incidents and are encouraging witnesses to come forward, either by phone (916-808-5471) or on the “P3 Tips” smart phone app, according to the press release. Witnesses who help the police may be eligible for up to an $1,000 reward.