Shooting at Roseville house party leaves one dead, police say

A person was shot and killed Friday night at a house party in Roseville, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Winchester Way, according to a news release from the Roseville Police Department.

When police arrived on scene, they transported the victim to the hospital who was later pronounced dead.

Police say that Roberto Ortiz Sanchez, 25, fired one shot at the victim and mortally wounded him. Sanchez and the victim knew each other, police said. He remained on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

Sanchez was booked into the South Placer Jail at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records, and could face a charge of murder.

The name of the victim has not been released. No further information is available as the incident is still under investigation by the Roseville police.