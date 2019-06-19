Man killed in backyard shooting at Roseville house party identified

Roberto Ortiz Sanchez, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder Friday evening after a person was shot and killed in Roseville. Roseville Police Department

The man who died after being shot at house party in Roseville on Friday has been identified, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Brandon Steinhoff, 26, died from one gunshot wound while at a “social gathering” at a home in the 1600 block of Winchester Way, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Roseville Police Department. He was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Steinhoff was shot in the backyard of the home, said Rob Baquera, spokesman for the Roseville Police Department. Police responded to the home at 7:40 p.m. after someone at the residence reported a gunshot, Baquera said.

Police arrested Roberto Ortiz Sanchez, 25, on suspicion of the homicide. Sanchez stayed at the home throughout the police response, the department said, and knew the victim.

Sanchez was booked in the South Placer Jail and remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bond.