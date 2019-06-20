Suspect holed up in North Sacramento standoff after officer killed surrenders

Watch armored vehicle move into scene as witness describes shots fired in North Sacramento An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An armored police vehicle from Citrus Heights moves into the area where a police officer was shot in North Sacramento on Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019, on Redwood Avenue.

After a nearly eight-hour standoff in north Sacramento, the man engaged in a standoff with Sacramento Police after one of its officers was shot and killed has surrendered to police.





The surrender of the suspect, who has not been identified, came peacefully about an hour after police and city officials announced that the officer shot, 26-year-old Tara O’Sullivan, had died.

According to police radio traffic, officers in armored body protection using multiple armored vehicles took the man into custody at 1:54 a.m. Police had authorized lethal use of force if the man came out of the house armed, showed hostile intent or tried to re-enter the home.

O’Sullivan was assisting other officers on a domestic violence incident in the Noralto section of north Sacramento when the gunman used a rifle to fire upon the group just after 6 p.m.

»» To read the full story, click here.