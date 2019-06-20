LIVE UPDATE: Man charged with killing Sacramento officer has long history of domestic violence The suspect in Wednesday night’s slaying of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is a 45-year-old Sacramento man with a lengthy history of domestic violence and battery against women. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The suspect in Wednesday night’s slaying of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is a 45-year-old Sacramento man with a lengthy history of domestic violence and battery against women.

The suspect in Wednesday night’s slaying of Sacramento police Officer Tara O’Sullivan is a 45-year-old Sacramento man with a lengthy history of domestic violence and battery against women, The Sacramento Bee has learned. Our reporters discuss updates in regards to the shooting.