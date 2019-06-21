6 arrested in connection with South Natomas homicide, including high school football coach

From left: Tivon Cain, 36; Deandre Davis, 35; Michael Juan Huddleston, 30; David John Ludd, 30; Lamont Edward Providence, 38; and Diallo Earl Sims Jr., 43; were arrested in connection with a May 16, 2019, shooting that left one person dead in Sacramento. Sacramento Police

Sacramento Police have arrested six men in connection with a May 19 homicide in South Natomas, including a high school football coach, the department said Friday.

Lamont Edward Providence, 38; Tivon Cain, 36; Deandre Davis, 35; Michael Juan Huddleston, 30; David John Ludd, 30; and Diallo Earl Sims Jr., 43; were arrested, according to court and jail documents. All six were arrested and booked Wednesday at the Sacramento County Main Jail, charged with murder and attempted murder, and are being held without bail. David, who was in violation of parole, and Ludd were also charged for being a former felon in possession of a firearm.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District confirmed in an statement that Providence coached the Foothill High School football team during the 2018-2019 school year and said officials were “shocked” when they learned about the arrest.





“Twin Rivers unequivocally believes that all students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected,” the statement read. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure that all students have a safe and nurturing learning environment at all times.”

The district declined to comment on details regarding the arrest, the statement said.

On May 19, officers responded to multiple calls just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive near the intersection of West El Camino Avenue.

When officers arrived, between The Creek @2645 and the Pheasant Pointe apartment complexes, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, who died at the scene, spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said at the time. A second man suffered minor injuries.

The police ask anyone with information regarding the homicide to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.



